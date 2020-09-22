Fox News show The Five returned to the studio on Monday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Gutfeld noted he and cohosts Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Juan Williams were sitting on stools, spaced six feet apart, rather than at the same desk: “We’re sitting a half mile from each other and we’ve all been shellacked with high-gloss disinfectant.”

The Five joins a slate of other Fox News shows that have returned to the studio: Fox & Friends, America’s Newsroom, The Daily Briefing, and Bill Hemmer Reports, according to the network.

“No one knew how long this separation would last so we greatly appreciate you, our loyal audience, for sticking with us while we broadcast from odd places,” Gutfeld said Monday. “Some of us sat in paneled vans, other of us sat in speedos in living rooms while dogs barked or trains whistled by. Where we once had casual Fridays, we had comatose weekends. The results were mixed – there were tape delays and glitches which made us sound like Joe Biden waiting for his teleprompter to catch up. Like Joe, sometimes it didn’t always make sense, but that’s why God invented tequila.”

The hosts subsequently played clips of their most memorable moments from broadcasting at home.

The Five’s executive producer Megan Albano told Mediaite about “one of the most memorable moments” from filming remotely, “courtesy of Dana Perino working from home.”

The Five featured a cameo appearance almost every day. It wasn’t from Dana’s dog Jasper or her husband Peter, but instead a commuter train blowing its horn right near her house. Without fail, the blaring noise would happen while a cohost was mid-sentence discussing one of the most important topics of the day. Dana would often interject with ‘Sorry, there’s the train.’ Sometimes the show would get lucky and it would happen in commercial break.

Ratings for The Five have not suffered since the show went remote. It averages the numbers of a prime time show — more than 3 million total viewers this year — regularly beating the competition on CNN and MSNBC.

Watch above via Fox News.

