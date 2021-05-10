Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News’ correspondent Trey Yingst filed multiple reports from in and around Jerusalem, Israel on Monday, as Israel and Gaza exchanged rocket fire following days of escalating conflict in the region.

“This was a red line for Israel, firing on Jerusalem,” Yingst said. “Earlier this evening, seven rockets targeted the city and dozens of rockets have targeted communities along the Gaza border here where we are standing.”

“The past 30 minutes have been quiet, but the IDF, the Israeli Defense Force, are preparing for days of fighting along the Gazan border,” Yingst said during a live report from Sderot, Israel, near the border with Gaza.

“According to the Palestinian health ministry, nine Gazans have been killed, including three children, in this Israeli retaliation,” Yingst added.

Hamas fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Monday, according to an Associated Press report, after hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes over with Israeli police at the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. An Israeli military spokesman said six rockets were aimed at Jerusalem, the AP reported, apparently for the first time since 2014.

Yingst noted that Hamas’ involvement marked an escalation of the conflict, as only Islamic Jihad, a smaller movement in Gaza, had so far launched rockets at Israel.

The Israeli military responded with airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, the AP said.

The rocket attacks come after days of violence in the Old City. Clashes near the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Arab protestors left more than 300 Palestinians injured, the Washington Post reported. The mosque compound is located on a site that is sacred to both Jews and Muslims, and tends to see more conflict during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is currently underway.

Also playing a role in the latest round of violence: an effort by an Israeli organization to remove six Palestinian families from their homes in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Israeli settlers have been waging a legal battle to remove six Palestinians from their homes there and take over the properties, the AP reported.

“Those are very local and focused issues for this conflict, but as we have seen tonight, this is evolving into a much larger situation,” Yingst said in his report. “Police have blocked off roads leading to the Gaza border itself. We are just about a mile away from the border, and there are bomb shelters open all around us. It’s very quiet in this city of Sderot because people are preparing for further conflict.”

Earlier on Monday, Yingst filed a report from Jerusalem during The Faulkner Focus, shortly after rockets had been fired into Israel. In that report, Yingst anticipated increased violence and military action in the coming days.

