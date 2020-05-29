Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Friday that video of George Floyd’s killing might be “the ugliest we have ever seen,” and compared the outcry in Minneapolis to protests during the Vietnam War.

“The police do a great job 99 percent of the time,” Wallace said. “They protect us from violence and protect us from crime, but unfortunately, every once in a while, we see one of these videos of police violence against individuals, and too often against African American individuals.”

“And this particular video, I think we would all agree, may be the ugliest we have ever seen because George Floyd is so defenseless, there’s no fight, there’s no resistance, there’s no need for any force,” Wallace continued. “He’s on the ground, handcuffed, [hands] behind his back, and this officer presses his full weight on his knee into the man’s neck minute after minute after minute.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on Thursday to activate the National Guard after several days of unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul by protesters responding to Floyd’s May 25 killing by a police officer, the first time such an order has been signed since the Republican National Convention came to St. Paul in 2008. More than 500 soldiers are responding to the situation, a scene Wallace said was reminiscent of the Vietnam era.

“A police officer and a law enforcement officer was savagely, brutally hurting this man, and eventually killing him,” Wallace said. “The only thing I can think of that even compares is 1968, the Vietnam War in full force, the Americans being killed and protesters being shot and killed in college campuses. And then the Democratic convention in Chicago with the antiwar protesters and police hitting them in the streets, a lot of those protesters were breaking the law themselves and being very violent. Those were the times where you sort of wondered, ‘Is the center going to hold? Are we going to stay together as a society?”

He added, “Fortunately, we do, and I think we will again in this case. There are tough times the country goes through, and you just hope that wiser heads prevail, calmer heads prevail and order triumphs over disorder.”

Watch above via Fox News.

