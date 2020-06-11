Fox’s Harris Faulkner explained to a confounded President Donald Trump the racist origins of his May 28 tweet that said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Faulkner, in an interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum, called the comments “incendiary.”

“You look at me and I’m Harris on TV, but I’m a black woman, I’m a mom,” Faulkner told the president. “You’ve talked about it, but we haven’t seen you be a consoler in this instance. And the tweets, ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts.’ Why those words?”

Faulkner was referencing an infamous Trump’s tweet from the first days of protest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. In it, he said, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

The tweet received a warning label from Twitter for violating “rules about glorifying violence.”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

“So, that’s an expression I’ve heard over the years,” Trump responded.

“Do you know where it comes from?” Faulkner pressed.

Trump then claimed that he heard the phrase from the former mayor of Philadelphia.

“No, it comes from 1967, I was about 18 months old at the time,” Faulkner said, referring to Miami Police Chief Walter Headley, who openly encouraged his officers use violence to break up Civil Rights protests.

“It was from the chief of police in Miami, he was cracking down,” Faulkner continued, “He meant when he said. And he said: ‘I don’t even care if it makes it look like brutality, I’m going to crack down, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’ That frightened a lot of people when you said that.”

Trump said he recalled the phrase from former Philadelphia police commissioner Frank Rizzo, who the president called “a very tough mayor.” Coincidentally, a statue of Rizzo was removed from in front of Philadelphia City Hall just last week, after protestors objected to his infamously racially divisive politics, including his admonishment for city voters to “vote white” in the 1970s.

The president then repeated his previous attempt to walkback the tweet, claiming he was merely tying the looters to the shooting, rather than threatening them with gun violence by police.

“One is if there is looting, there is probably going to be shooting, and that is not a threat. That’s really just a fact because that’s what happens,” Trump said. “The other is if there is looting, there is going to be shooting. They are very different meanings.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

