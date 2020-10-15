Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney defended the Fox News host Chris Wallace’s performance at the first presidential debate against criticism by President Donald Trump in a Thursday interview, telling the president he “didn’t make his job any easier.”

“I think I won the first debate,” Trump said in the interview, responding to a question from Varney about whether his performance at a Thursday town hall with NBC would be similar to his performance against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the September 29 debate. Trump subsequently accused Wallace of cutting him off when he attempted to bring up allegations involving Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“You have to understand — I was debating him [Biden], he is easy, and Chris Wallace. And every time I said something — why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give you $3.5 million dollars?” Trump said, “Chris Wallace didn’t like the question. I said why did you pay, with American money, why did you say you’re not giving a billion dollars unless they get rid of the prosecutor from your son and your son’s company? Chris Wallace wouldn’t let him answer the question. He was choking. He couldn’t answer those questions. Chris Wallace protected him. I lost a lot of respect for Chris Wallace.”

“I loved his father. His father liked me,” Trump added, referencing Wallace’s father. Varney, attempting to interject, said, “In defense of Chris Wallace, my colleague, I would say that you didn’t make his job any easier. You did interrupt a lot.”

Trump replied, “I did because what Biden was saying was all false stuff.”

Watch above via Fox News.

