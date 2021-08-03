Frontier Airlines has suspended a crew that duct-taped a man to his seat after he screamed, cursed, and allegedly groped two female flight attendants and physically assaulted another during a flight late last week.

Maxwell Berry, 22, of Ohio, was arrested and charged with three counts of battery. During the incident, which was caught on camera, he screamed and cussed that his parents are worth $2 million.

He also allegedly touched the breasts of two flight attendants and punched another, according to ABC.

“During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant,” said Frontier Airlines in a statement. “As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived.”

The incident comes as there has been an increase lately in in-flight airline incidents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

