Full List of RNC Speakers Released, Including Nikki Haley, Kellyanne Conway, Rudy Giuliani, and Nicholas Sandmann
The full list of RNC convention speakers has been released, including a number of prominent Republicans, some White House officials, and other big names.
President Donald Trump is set to make appearances all four nights of the convention this week.
High-profile Trump supports in Congress like Matt Gaetz and Marsha Blackburn are set to speak, along with administration officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, will also be speaking.
Speakers also include Carl and Marsha Mueller, whose daughter Kayla was killed after being taken hostage by ISIS; Alice Johnson, who became a high-profile advocate for criminal justice reform after the president commuted her sentence; Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the armed St. Louis couple who came under national scrutiny last month; and Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic high school student who sued several media outlets over coverage of the now-infamous incident at the Lincoln Memorial last year. Both CNN and the Washington Post settled.
There are some names on the list you’d probably be more familiar with if you’re a consumer of conservative media, but for anyone wondering, the RNC speakers list out today does not include any current Fox News contributors. (Two DNC speakers last week, John Kasich and Andrew Yang, are current CNN commentators. Presidential historian and author Jon Meacham, who briefly spoke at the DNC last week, is an NBC News contributor.)
You can read the full list of RNC speakers as released today below:
Monday
Senator Tim Scott
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise
Representative Matt Gaetz
Representative Jim Jordan
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Natalie Harp
Charlie Kirk
Kim Klacik
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Sean Parnell
Andrew Pollak
Donald Trump, Jr.
Tanya Weinreis
Tuesday
First Lady Melania Trump
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Senator Rand Paul
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
Wednesday
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
Senator Marsha Blackburn
Senator Joni Ernst
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
Representative Dan Crenshaw
Representative Elise Stefanik
Representative Lee Zeldin
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway
Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump
Thursday
President Donald Trump
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Senator Tom Cotton
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy
Representative Jeff Van Drew
Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump
Deputy Assistant to the President Ja’Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana White
