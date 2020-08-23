The full list of RNC convention speakers has been released, including a number of prominent Republicans, some White House officials, and other big names.

President Donald Trump is set to make appearances all four nights of the convention this week.

High-profile Trump supports in Congress like Matt Gaetz and Marsha Blackburn are set to speak, along with administration officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, will also be speaking.

Speakers also include Carl and Marsha Mueller, whose daughter Kayla was killed after being taken hostage by ISIS; Alice Johnson, who became a high-profile advocate for criminal justice reform after the president commuted her sentence; Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the armed St. Louis couple who came under national scrutiny last month; and Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic high school student who sued several media outlets over coverage of the now-infamous incident at the Lincoln Memorial last year. Both CNN and the Washington Post settled.

There are some names on the list you’d probably be more familiar with if you’re a consumer of conservative media, but for anyone wondering, the RNC speakers list out today does not include any current Fox News contributors. (Two DNC speakers last week, John Kasich and Andrew Yang, are current CNN commentators. Presidential historian and author Jon Meacham, who briefly spoke at the DNC last week, is an NBC News contributor.)

You can read the full list of RNC speakers as released today below:

Monday

Senator Tim Scott

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise

Representative Matt Gaetz

Representative Jim Jordan

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollak

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis Tuesday

First Lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Joni Ernst

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw

Representative Elise Stefanik

Representative Lee Zeldin

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump Thursday

President Donald Trump

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Senator Tom Cotton

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

Representative Jeff Van Drew

Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump

Deputy Assistant to the President Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]