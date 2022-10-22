‘Full Speed Ahead’: Biden White House Pushes Back On Student Loan Order By Trump Appointee-Filled Appeals Court

President Joe Biden‘s White House pushed back on an order temporarily halting student debt discharges that was issued by an appeals court dominated by Republican judges — including four who were appointed by former President Donald Trump.

In a statement emailed to Mediaite, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took pains to clarify the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit’s unsigned order, encourage borrowers to continue applying for relief, and promising to fight back against Republicans attacking the program:

Statement by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tonight’s temporary order does not prevent borrowers from applying for student debt relief at studentaid.gov – and we encourage eligible borrowers to join the nearly 22 million Americans whose information the Department of Education already has. It also does not prevent us from reviewing these applications and preparing them for transmission to loan servicers. It is also important to note that the order does not reverse the trial court’s dismissal of the case, or suggest that the case has merit. It merely prevents debt from being discharged until the court makes a decision. We will continue to move full speed ahead in our preparations in compliance with this order. And, the Administration will continue to fight Republican officials suing to block our efforts to provide relief to working families.

The unsigned order, issued Friday evening, reads:

Appellants’ emergency motion for an administrative stay prohibiting the appellees from discharging any student loan debt under the Cancellation program until this Court rules on the appellants’ motion for an injunction pending appeal is granted. The request for expedited briefing on the motion for an injunction pending appeal is granted as follows: Appellees’ response in opposition shall be due on or before 5:00 PM Central. Monday. October 24. 2022 and the Appellants’ reply, if any, is due on or before 5:00 PM Central, Tuesday, October 25. 2022.

The Eighth Circuit is dominated by Republican-appointed judges, with just one Democratic appointee (by President Barack Obama) and 10 who were appointed by GOP presidents — including four who were confirmed during Trump’s single term. Five were appointed during former President George W. Bush‘s two terms and the other was appointed by his father.

