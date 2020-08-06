The 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, will release his latest portrait project in March 2021 featuring forty-three painting of immigrants, he announced in a post on Instagram Thursday afternoon.

“Today, I’m pleased to announce a new book and exhibit at @thebushcenter honoring new Americans who have contributed to the cultural richness, economic vitality, entrepreneurial spirit, and renewed patriotism of our country,” Bush wrote. “As I said from the Oval Office in 2006, ‘America can be a lawful society and a welcoming society at the same time.'”

“My hope is that OUT OF MANY, ONE will help focus our collective attention on the positive effects that immigrants have on our country,” he added.

After being succeeded by Barack Obama, Bush took on painting. His portraits were not revealed until 2013 when his sister Dorothy Bush Koch was hacked via email, leaking some of his paintings including several bizarre bathroom self-portraits.

Since then, Bush has made more of his portraits public, including paintings of his father President George H.W. Bush, Russian president Vladimir Putin, and the Dalai Lama. Many of his portraits are displayed in the presidential library in Dallas.

