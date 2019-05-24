George Conway Lauds Pelosi for Playing Trump ‘Like a Drum’…Hours After Kellyanne Conway’s Beef With Speaker

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway spent much of her day, Thursday, blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — saying, “she treats me like I’m her either her maid, or her driver, or her pilot, or her makeup artist and I’m not.”

Hours later, Conway’s husband, George Conway, is lauding Nancy Pelosi.

In a series of tweets Friday morning, Mr. Conway praised the House Speaker for her handling of the subject of potential impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“The reason why Trump loves to talk about impeachment, and why he blathers on about it more than most Dems, including Pelosi and all his 2020 opponents combined, is that it concerns what matters to him most, more than his job, and more than the country — himself,” George Conway wrote.

It’s simple. The reason why Trump loves to talk about impeachment, and why he blathers on about it more than most Dems, including Pelosi and all his 2020 opponents combined, is that it concerns what matters to him most, more than his job, and more than the country—himself. #NPD https://t.co/nEY6nQq7VE — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 24, 2019

Mr. Conway went on to say that Trump can’t help taking the bait by engaging on this subject because he is a “pathological narcissist.” He went on to credit Pelosi with understanding her adversary.

“She’s playing him like a drum,” he wrote.

Politically, of course, he’d be better off if he’d just shut up about it, just as he would have been far better off if he’d never fired Comey, never tried to obstruct Mueller, and never tweeted the words “Witch Hunt.” But he’s a pathological narcissist. He can’t help it. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 24, 2019

Pelosi gets all this. She’s playing him like a drum. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 24, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com