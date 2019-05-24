comScore

George Conway Lauds Pelosi for Playing Trump ‘Like a Drum’…Hours After Kellyanne Conway’s Beef With Speaker

By Joe DePaoloMay 24th, 2019, 9:40 am

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway spent much of her day, Thursday, blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying, “she treats me like I’m her either her maid, or her driver, or her pilot, or her makeup artist and I’m not.”

Hours later, Conway’s husband, George Conway, is lauding Nancy Pelosi.

In a series of tweets Friday morning, Mr. Conway praised the House Speaker for her handling of the subject of potential impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“The reason why Trump loves to talk about impeachment, and why he blathers on about it more than most Dems, including Pelosi and all his 2020 opponents combined, is that it concerns what matters to him most, more than his job, and more than the country — himself,” George Conway wrote.

Mr. Conway went on to say that Trump can’t help taking the bait by engaging on this subject because he is a “pathological narcissist.” He went on to credit Pelosi with understanding her adversary.

“She’s playing him like a drum,” he wrote.

