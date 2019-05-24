In his first tweet of the day, Rudy Giuliani issued a really…strange statement that seems like it has something to do with his recent smear of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The former New York City mayor-turned-attorney for Donald Trump deleted a tweet last night after initially joining the president in circulating a video doctored to portray Pelosi’s mental capacity in a negative light.

On Friday, Giuliani issued a new tweet that includes an odd choice of GIF along with an “ivesssapology” message regarding “a video which is allegedly is a caricature of an otherwise halting speech pattern.”

Here’s a screenshot in case it is deleted any time soon:

Giuliani’s follow-up tweet makes a bit more sense.

Nancy Pelosi wants an apology for a caricature exaggerating her already halting speech pattern. First she should withdraw her charge which hurts our entire nation when she says the President needs an “intervention. “People who live in a glass house shouldn’t throw stones.” — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 24, 2019

[Photo via Alex Wong/Getty Images]

