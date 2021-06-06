comScore Brian Kemp Booed at Georgia GOP Convention

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Booed at State Republican Convention

By Josh Feldman Jun 6th, 2021
 

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was loudly booed at a state Republican convention on Saturday.

Kemp was a major target of former President Donald Trump’s in his efforts to overturn the election. Trump repeatedly attacked Kemp, and even demanded he resign.

When Kemp was roundly criticized over the new voting law in Georgia, Trump jumped in to criticize it too… saying it didn’t go far enough.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Maya T. Prabhu posted video Saturday of Kemp being booed at the GOP convention, and said, “He was speaking for about 30 seconds before it was quiet enough to hear him from the press area.”

The AJC also reported that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — another frequent Trump target — was censured.

As for Trump himself, the former president continued pushing his baseless claims about the 2020 election in a speech Saturday.

