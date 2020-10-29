Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler Claims She’s ‘Not Familiar’ with Infamous Trump ‘Grab ’em By the P*ssy’ Access Hollywood Tape

Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler improbably told a local reporter she’s “not familiar” with the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which now-President Donald Trump boasted about grabbing women by their genitals with impunity.

Released in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign, the 2005 clip featured Trump telling host Billy Bush that “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful women — I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do any of that.”

It was a seismic political event that, alas, did not sink Trump’s candidacy — or reach Kelly Loeffler’s radar, if she is to be believed.

Following a Wednesday event, local reporter Doug Richards of 11 Alive News reminded Loeffler — who has repeatedly said she doesn’t disagree with anything Trump has said or done — “You know that President Trump was caught on tape talking about sexually assaulting women. You didn’t disagree with that,” and asked “What does that say?”

“Look, what I agree with is the approach President Trump has taken since day one to put America first,” Loeffler said. “What I am here focused on is working for Georgians in Washington, in being their voice, in being a conservative champion for Georgians.”

“You’re still not disagreeing with President Trump’s statements about personally sexually assaulting women,” Richards said.

“I’m I’m not familiar with that,” Loeffler claimed.

“The Access Hollywood tape. He’s referring to the access Hollywood tape,” another reporter said, to which Loeffler replied “Yeah, no, this president is fighting for America.”

