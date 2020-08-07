Georgia Teen Who Shared Pics of Maskless Crowds of Schoolmates Says Her Suspension Has Been ‘Deleted’ After Uproar

Hannah Watters, a high school student who was suspended after sharing photos of maskless students crowding the hallways of her Georgia school, now says her suspension has been “deleted” and she can return to school.

Watters was one of two students suspended for sharing photos and videos, which — pardon the pun — quickly went viral amid concerns over reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Watters announced that her suspension has been “deleted,” and credited pressure from outrage over the suspension.

“This morning my school called and they have deleted my suspension,” Watters wrote. “To everyone supporting me, I can’t thank you enough. If I’m not responding it’s because my life has been somewhat crazy the past few days. Once again thank you.”

She added “To be 100% clear, I can go back to school on Monday. I couldn’t have done this without all the support, thank you.”

To be 100% clear, I can go back to school on Monday. I couldn’t have done this without all the support, thank you. — hannah (@ihateiceman) August 7, 2020

Her mother also confirmed to CNN that the suspension has been rescinded, and Hannah will be in school on Monday.

Watters was interviewed by CNN Thursday, and referenced the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, telling Laura Coates “I’d like to say this is some good and necessary trouble.”

She explained her reason for sharing the photos. saying “My biggest concern is not only about me being safe, it’s about everyone being safe because behind every teacher, student and staff member there is a family, there are friends, and I would just want to keep everyone safe.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]