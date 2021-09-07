Geraldo Rivera Annihilates JD Vance: ‘Selling His Soul to Appeal to the Lunatic Fringe’

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera joined the chorus of critics bashing JD Vance for claiming conspiracy theorist Alex Jones “is a far more reputable source of information than Rachel Maddow.”

The Hillbilly Elegy author and Republican Senate candidate went after Maddow over the weekend for sharing a questionable news story claiming Oklahoma hospitals are overwhelmed by people who overdosed on ivermectin. Ivermectin is the horse de-worming drug that has been touted by some as a coronavirus treatment despite the lack of actual data proving its effectiveness.

The original story wound up getting circulated among other media outlets. In the days following the article’s publication, the Northeastern Health System – Sequoyah released a statement that raises significant questions about the reliability of the story’s main subject.

As the story came under fire by media critics, Vance joined the social media dogpile by claiming “Alex Jones is a far more reputable source of information than Rachel Maddow.”

Alex Jones is a far more reputable source of information than Rachel Maddow. One of them is censored by the regime. The other promoted by it. https://t.co/zPtXWMTQj9 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 5, 2021

Obviously, there is a major difference between Maddow sharing a faulty news story and Jones building his entire career on Sandy Hook Massacre conspiracy theories, 9/11 trutherism and similar repugnant, groundless claims. As such, Vance was slammed by Rivera and others for attempting to compare the two.

“JD Vance is obviously selling his soul to appeal to the lunatic fringe,” Rivera said. “Maddow has some wacky liberal ideas, but she is much closer to the American mainstream than Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist being sued for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was faked.”

#HillbilllyElegy author #JDVance is obviously selling his soul to appeal to the lunatic fringe. @maddow has some wacky liberal ideas, but she is much closer to the American mainstream than #AlexJones a conspiracy theorist being sued for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was faked. https://t.co/YBNyg0Zb8U — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 7, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com