Rolling Stone has come under fire for sharing a dubious story about rural hospitals in Oklahoma being overwhelmed by those taking the veterinary medicine ivermectin to treat Covid-19 – an unproven treatment.

The original story appeared last week in NBC’s Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR and quoted a doctor affiliated with a rural hospital system who made the claim about the hospitals being overwhelmed with patients who took ivermectin to treat Covid-19.

“The ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated,” Jason McElyea told the outlet.

Rolling Stone ran with that specific angle and shared their story on their Twitter page in a Sept. 3 post that has yet to be deleted.

One hospital is denying an Oklahoma doctor’s claim that ERs are delaying care for gunshot victims due to overdoses of ivermectin, a drug being falsely peddled as a covid treatment. https://t.co/urdpKFKlqE — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 6, 2021

In a statement, the hospital system – the Northeastern Hospital System – said:

Although Dr. Jason McElyea is not an employee of NHS Sequoyah, he is affiliated with a medical staffing group that provides coverage for our emergency room. With that said, Dr. McElyea has not worked at our Sallisaw location in over 2 months.

NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose. All patients who have visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate. Our hospital has not had to turn away any patients seeking emergency care. We want to reassure our community that our staff is working hard to provide quality healthcare to all patients. We appreciate the opportunity to clarify this issue and as always, we value our community’s support.

In addition to Rolling Stone, Insider, Newsweek, The Guardian and The New York Daily News reported the KFOR story, which has yet to be updated with the statement from the hospital system. Along with Rolling Stone, Insider and The Guardian have included the statement, while Newsweek and The New York Daily News have not.

Verified Twitter users blasted the Rolling Stone piece.

This is why no one trusts the media! ⬇️ This @RollingStone article was a straight up LIE! Many fake news “journalists” ran with it. There will be no firings. There will be no Twitter flags. There will be no “fact” checks. There was not even a retraction, just an “update” ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oNilMjWF7T — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 6, 2021

Rolling Stone ran a completely false — 100% made up — story about Ivermectin overdoes overwhelming Oklahoma hospitals. And left wing sheep shared it like crazy. Yet Twitter didn’t label any of the story shares false. https://t.co/6kaLzVGBM4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 6, 2021

Rolling Stone lacks the integrity to call its “update” what it is — a retraction — because liberals don’t mind Fake News if done with the right politics. But RS admits it can’t find evidence to support its claim & the small number of ivermectin cases makes the story “unlikely”: pic.twitter.com/TD6MF8I00n — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2021

publishing fake news yet again? ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/VHOfe6YxcG — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 5, 2021

Even just the choice of photo here — clearly not from August or early September of this or any other year — is deeply questionable journalism https://t.co/FiXXBg4nsZ — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 5, 2021

So many people shared this BS because they wanted it to be true. Just like all the lies the press spread during the Trump admin — like Russian collusion. https://t.co/ZIG0xonl8e — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) September 5, 2021

There were fewer than 500 calls to poison control in the entire nation for ivermectin in all of August. This story smells like bullshit. https://t.co/r9HlOjlGL0 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 4, 2021

establishment media really can’t help themselves from showing their bare asses constantly https://t.co/EQKlZ9L14P — Timothy Nerozzi 庭夢 (@TimothyNerozzi) September 5, 2021

This article is as real as the one Rolling Stone wrote about that group of Catholic-Nazi high school students that harassed and smirked at a Native American man on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. https://t.co/G1S5AhxxJc — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) September 5, 2021

