Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera lashed out at the press for its coverage of the Hunter Biden and warned viewers on The Five that some news organizations disguise opinion as hard news.

During a discussion of the latest revelation, that the FBI has been investigating the president-elect’s taxes since 2018, the Fox afternoon show’s panel roundly criticized the network’s cable rivals for not emphasizing the story before the election. After co-host Dana Perino expressed hope that the press would shift to covering it more now that the federal probe has been revealed, Rivera pushed back.

“I don’t usually disagree with Dana,” he said. “But I think that any hope that the media will have a come-to-Jesus moment and say ‘Oh, my god, we have been wrong and we will be scrupulous moving forward’ I think is optimism.”

“It’s not justified by the facts,” he added, referencing back to a moment from May, when MSNBC’s Ali Velshi was mocked for downplaying unrest at a George Floyd protest, even as a building burned behind him.

“Most reporters are liberal Democrats. It doesn’t make them bad people, but I think that the label perhaps should be changed,” he claimed, before vaguely accusing the press of failing to be objective. “Here on The Five we are gloriously and encouraged to be opinionated. But I think that what is disguised is that the hard news programs are also opinion programs in the guise of public service. It’s entertainment in its own way. And it’s so clear to everyone, it should be so clear to everyone, to take it with a grain of salt.”

He then cited as proof that Americans are seeing through the mainstream media’s alleged liberal bias, how well the GOP did in the 2020 election — with one notable exception.

“Look how the downballots went Republican because people, real people watching television. Their eyes are their own lie detectors, they could see what that was happening,” Rivera said, before having to obliquely acknowledge that these same voters did not re-elect President Donald Trump. “They knew what was going on and they voted accordingly, at least other than the top line.”

