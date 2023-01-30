‘Get a Real MD’: Megyn Kelly Bashes ‘Wannabe’ Jill Biden For Getting Called a ‘Doctor’ at Football Game

SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly was displeased with how First Lady Jill Biden was referred to by her academic title while attending the NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

As a Philadelphia native, Mrs. Biden is a known fan of sports teams from the area, and she sat with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to watch the Eagles trounce the 49ers 31 to 7. The win means the Eagles are going to the Super Bowl, and the first lady celebrated the game on Twitter.

During Biden’s attendance, her presence was called out by games announcers on TV, who referred to her as a “doctor.” This refers to the fact that Mrs. Biden is a teacher with two masters degrees and a doctorate in education.

This rubbed Kelly the wrong way, and she took her objections to Twitter.

“Announcers for this Eagles-49ers game just spotted the First Lady in a box and of course call her ‘Dr. Jill Biden,” Kelly wrote. “Wonder if she realizes what a wannabe she looks like insisting on this fake title. Get a real MD or just work on your self-esteem.”

Announcers for this Eagles-49ers game just spotted the First Lady in a box and of course call her “Dr. Jill Biden.” Wonder if she realizes what a wannabe she looks like insisting on this fake title. Get a real MD or just work on your self-esteem. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 29, 2023

While Kelly was accusing the first lady of using her title to boost her own profile, her tweet drew a negative reaction from those who accused her of selective nitpicking.

Do you realize that getting a PhD doesn’t mean you’re a medical doctor? Are you that ignorant or are you just treating your audience as if they are? https://t.co/hdCvrALIz6 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 29, 2023

What a strange stance to take, Megyn. Jill Biden holds an earned doctorate. Why shouldn’t she be permitted to use it? Do you have the same assessment of Dr. Martin Luther King? How about the other non-MDs you’ve happily called “Dr.”, like Dr. Phil McGraw and Dr. Sebastian Gorka? https://t.co/BJ0UoRTTlI pic.twitter.com/QyL8NQV8Pz — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 30, 2023

Google exists and shows us all the times you referred to Seb Gorka as “Dr. Gorka”. Get over it. https://t.co/THwo7xNdfZ — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 29, 2023

What are we outraged about today, folks? https://t.co/nEM7Uxv2DQ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 30, 2023

Now do Gorka https://t.co/Jm3s2CIpDx — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 30, 2023

“Work on your self-esteem.” Methinks the lady doth protest too much https://t.co/Gwz68XoZ2B — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 30, 2023

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com