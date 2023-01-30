‘Get a Real MD’: Megyn Kelly Bashes ‘Wannabe’ Jill Biden For Getting Called a ‘Doctor’ at Football Game
SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly was displeased with how First Lady Jill Biden was referred to by her academic title while attending the NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.
As a Philadelphia native, Mrs. Biden is a known fan of sports teams from the area, and she sat with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to watch the Eagles trounce the 49ers 31 to 7. The win means the Eagles are going to the Super Bowl, and the first lady celebrated the game on Twitter.
During Biden’s attendance, her presence was called out by games announcers on TV, who referred to her as a “doctor.” This refers to the fact that Mrs. Biden is a teacher with two masters degrees and a doctorate in education.
This rubbed Kelly the wrong way, and she took her objections to Twitter.
“Announcers for this Eagles-49ers game just spotted the First Lady in a box and of course call her ‘Dr. Jill Biden,” Kelly wrote. “Wonder if she realizes what a wannabe she looks like insisting on this fake title. Get a real MD or just work on your self-esteem.”
While Kelly was accusing the first lady of using her title to boost her own profile, her tweet drew a negative reaction from those who accused her of selective nitpicking.
Watch above.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com