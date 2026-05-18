Erick Erickson Blames Trump for the GOP’s Dismal Midterm Outlook — And Predicts He Won’t Right the Ship

Conservative radio star Erick Erickson blamed President Donald Trump for the GOP’s dismal outlook heading into November’s midterm elections on Monday.

In a post on X, Erickson shared a screenshot of RealClearPolitics’ latest polling average, which pegs Trump’s net approval rating at -17, with 39.9% of the public indicating that they approve of his performance in office and 56.9% indicating they disapprove.

“The President could fish or cut bait on Iran and bring some resolution there to help the economy But he won’t,” mused Erickson. “The President could end all his tariffs to stimulate the economy. But he’s been convinced by people infatuated with the 1950’s that they work. They don’t.”

“So the GOP will head to the midterms in this environment,” he concluded.

The President could fish or cut bait on Iran and bring some resolution there to help the economy. But he won’t. The President could end all his tariffs to stimulate the economy. But he’s been convinced by people infatuated with the 1950’s that they work. They don’t. So the… pic.twitter.com/kWgwphcUpe — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 18, 2026

For Republicans, a New York Times/Siena College poll published on Monday set off no shortage of alarm bells. Asked whether they’d likely back the Republican or Democratic candidate if the midterms were held today, just 39% said the former. Fifty percent, meanwhile, indicated they’d back the Democrat.

The Times/Siena poll also suggested that Trump’s unpopularity could prove a major problem for the GOP, measuring his net approval rating at a staggering -22 points (37%-59%).

Still, Trump’s team has signaled that their plan is to draw a contrast with the opposition, rather than backtrack.

“The Democrats will have to convince the electorate how they’re going to make their lives more affordable when they tried to raise taxes on 90 percent of Americans by $4 trillion last summer. They are all on the record for tax hikes. They’ve opposed every single tax cut. That’s going to be a tough message to stick in the center of the electorate who already don’t like Democrats. And that’s just the beginning of the contrasts we will make with them,” said White House deputy chief of staff James Blair in a recent interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns. “Swing voters already think the Democratic Party’s too far left, and we’re going to make sure voters know just how far left they are. They are woke, weak and way too liberal. And the whole country will be reminded of that.”

Blair is taking a leave of absence from the executive branch to run Trump’s midterm political operation.

“So going on the attack is a big part of the strategy?” followed up Burns.

“It’s always the strategy. Attack, attack, attack. And when in doubt, attack some more,” affirmed Blair. “The best defense is a great offense.”

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