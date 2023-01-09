Ghislaine Maxwell Teaching Etiquette and Yoga Classes In Prison, Trying To ‘Rebrand’ Herself As ‘Female Role Model’: Report

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is holding etiquette classes in an effort to rebrand herself from prison, according to a new report.

Maxwell was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison based on charges that she’d helped procure girls for the late Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday that Maxwell is keeping busy today teaching etquette classes multiple times a week for dozens of prisoners inside the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Taught by Mrs. Maxwell this course teaches the three principles of etiquette – focusing on respect, consideration and honesty,” a flyer for the class reportedly reads.

Sources told Daily Mail Maxwell’s been teaching her class in English and Spanish and she references Hillary Clinton as an example of a powerful women smashing barriers.

According to Daily Mail:

Oxford-educated Maxwell also talks about emulating powerful female figures, citing her former pal Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid as an example of how women can ‘smash the glass ceiling’. The course also counts towards the First Step Act, meaning inmates including drug pushers, white-collar criminals and convicted murderers can shave up to 15 days off their sentences by attending.

Maxwell’s four-week course ran in December and she is currently planning a second round.

“It’s less about balancing books on heads and being ladylike, and more about having confidence in yourself – how to behave and talk in a professional manner, the secrets of success in the corporate world, that sort of thing,” an “insider” told Daily Mail about Maxwell’s course.

Maxwell has also reportedly been working in the prison library and teaching yoga classes. The Daily Mail reported it’s all in an effort for Maxwell to “rebrand” herself as a “female role model.”

