Ginni Thomas Emailed Wisconsin Lawmakers Urging Them to Overturn the State’s 2020 Popular Vote

Newly reviewed emails from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas show that her attempts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss were more widespread than previously known.

The conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been under scrutiny for months amid reports she contacted Arizona lawmakers, called on them to throw out Joe Biden’s slate of electors, and “choose” new ones to replace them in the battleground state. Mrs. Thomas’ emails were rooted in the claim that the vote was corrupted by fraud, echoing Trump’s constant (false) claims that the election was “stolen” from him.

“Please stand strong in the face of media and political pressure,” said the emails, which were sent on November 9th. “Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.”

Washington Post’s new report says Mrs. Thomas sent her emails out through FreeRoots, which the paper describes as “an online platform that allowed people to send pre-written emails to multiple elected officials.” The report says that Thomas’ emails not only went to 29 Arizona lawmakers, but they also went to Wisconsin officials as well.

From the report:

The new emails show that Thomas also messaged two Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin: state Sen. Kathy Bernier, then chair of the Senate elections committee, and state Rep. Gary Tauchen. Bernier and Tauchen received the email at 10:47 a.m. on Nov. 9, virtually the same time the Arizona lawmakers received a verbatim copy of the message from Thomas. The Bernier email was obtained by The Post, and the Tauchen email was obtained by the watchdog group Documented and provided to The Post.

Even though Mrs. Thomas claims that she and her husband keep their professional lives separate, there has been a recurring uproar over Justice Thomas’ potential conflicts of interest with matters pertaining to the 2020 election. Mrs. Thomas has also been scrutinized over her correspondence with Trump White House lawyer John Eastman, her attendance of Trump’s January 6th rally, and the text messages she sent to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows invoking with Qanon conspiracies and calls to keep fighting to overturn the election.

