During a panel discussion on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, co-host Mika Brzezinski raised the question of whether or not Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had been “compromised” by his far-right activist wife who texted then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 presidential election.

The Washington Post reported Thursday Virginia “Ginni” Thomas texted Meadows a QAnon conspiracy theory and other messages about overturning the 2020 presidential election.

Post columnist Eugene Robinson weighed in on the revelations from the Post, saying, “These texts from Ginni Thomas are completely unhinged.”

“The thing that gets me is that she is arguing that Sidney Powell, the lawyer, be the sort of the face and voice of the resistance, I guess, or of, you know, true democracy or of the Trump cult,” he added.

“This is after Donald Trump himself has decided that Sidney Powell is off the rails and is not making sense, but Ginni Thomas is still right in there with her to the bitter end. It’s just amazing, this radicalization or — I don’t know what you would call it — of the Republican Party, of the conservative movement in Washington, is just astounding,” he concluded.

As the conversation continued, Brzezinski asked, “Did it penetrate the Supreme Court? Was the Supreme Court justice’s decision compromised? That is the question.”

Washington Post investigative reporter Carol Leonnig jumped in and said, “I would say Chief Justice Roberts is in a terrible pickle because of this and it raises, as you said, Mika, and it also raises a question of when does a Supreme Court justice recuse himself? When will this happen in this appearance of a conflict?”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

