Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, denied Monday she helped plan the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but did confirm that she attended the rally.

In an interview with the Washington Free Beacon, published Monday, Thomas said, “I played no role with those who were planning and leading the Jan. 6 events.”

The Beacon reported Thomas attended the now highly controversial Ellipse rally on Jan. 6, but left early as she got cold and missed Trump’s speech. That day, Thomas also pumped the rally on Facebook, writing, “LOVE MAGA people!!!! GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP OR PRAYING.”

She later made her Facebook page private and apologized to her husband’s staff for supporting the “Stop the Steal” rally. “I owe you all an apology. I have likely imposed on you my lifetime passions,” Thomas wrote in an email.

“My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all. And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long. Let’s pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide,” she added.

Her comments denying ties to the rally’s planning appeared to directly contradict reporting from both The New York Times Magazine and The New Yorker, which documented in detail Thomas’ links to organizers of the January 6 rally, including serving on the board of one of the groups that sponsored the event.

In January, The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer published an article entitled, “Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?” In the article, Mayer explained how Thomas has made headlines with her own political activism and by staking out hardline positions.

Mayer writes, Thomas “has declared that America is in existential danger because of the ‘deep state’ and the ‘fascist left,’ which includes ‘transsexual fascists.’” Her right-wing bomb-throwing and influential position in Washington, DC has put Thomas in touch with many influential figures in MAGA-world.

In February the Times reported on Thomas’ connections to John Eastman, Steve Bannon, and Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA – the pro-Trump student group that sponsored the Jan. 6 rally, which Eastman spoke at, and which Thomas serves on the board.

The Times also reported that Dustin Stockton, a key organizer of the Jan. 6 rally, had previously credited Thomas as playing a “peace-keeping role” between organizers of the rally.

Thomas lamented to the Beacon that she was “disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened following a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters on the Ellipse on Jan. 6.”

“There are stories in the press suggesting I paid or arranged for buses. I did not,” she added. “There are other stories saying I mediated feuding factions of leaders for that day. I did not.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com