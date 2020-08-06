On Thursday, Rudy Giuliani slammed the Commission on Presidential Debates for being “stuck in a 1970s mindset” after it refused to schedule a fourth debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, had asked the commission on behalf of Trump’s campaign to schedule an additional debate in early September before the start of mail-in voting, but the commission this week declined the request.

“The schedule that they have … was set before we had all this early voting, 20, 30 years ago,” Giuliani said in an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly. “It was also — wasn’t during a time of a pandemic. One of the solutions they gave us was, ‘Well, people can just wait and not vote until the very end, and then they can hear all the debates.'”

Giuliani said that would “screw up the whole purpose of trying to lighten up the number of people on Election Day,” adding, “That indicates to me that these people are, to me … stuck in a 1970s mindset.”

The commission, historically responsible for organizing debates between presidential candidates, has the first debate between Biden and the president scheduled to take place on September 29. Subsequent debates have been set for October 15 and October 22.

The first absentee ballots will begin going out on September 4, in North Carolina.

“The reality is, if they keep to their schedule, the first presidential debate will be after about 15 percent of voting,” Giuliani said. “The second one at about 30, and the last one maybe over 50 to 60 percent. That’s just not fair. And it’s not fair to say to people to say, ‘Wait,’ if in fact they’re worried about having to go there at a very crowded time.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]