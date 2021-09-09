After news of President Joe Biden’s sweeping new Covid plan became public, CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin predicted: “you can be sure this is going to be challenged in court.” And indeed, it didn’t take long for one governor to declare her intentions to fight the new measures.

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) pledged to sue the Biden administration over the new mandates — which include a provision that all companies which have more than 100 employees must require workers to either be vaccinated or test weekly for Covid.

“South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom,” Noem wrote. “@JoeBiden see you in court.”

The president appeared to be targeting officials like Noem in his remarks at the White House Thursday when he made reference to governors who are impeding the federal government’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

“Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask up, they’re ordering mobile morgues,” Biden said.

Biden further vowed that he will take executive action to “get them out of the way” if they continue to resist the administration’s initiatives.

