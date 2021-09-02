Governor Kathy Hochul Takes Clear Shot at Andrew Cuomo: ‘We Don’t Govern By Press Conference’

Newly appointed New York State Governor Kathy Hochul took what can only be called a clear shot at her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during a press conference in Queens, NY to address the flash-flooding that has claimed 22 lives so far in the New York City metropolitan area.

Torrential rain and at least one tornado “paralyzed” New York City, according to Hochul’s earlier appearance on CNN Thursday morning, shutting down subway and roads and highways cluttered with abandoned cars due to upwards to three inches of rain within one hour in some parts of the region.

Appearing with other elected officials to address the current state of emergence, Hochul showed confidence and command of the situation. She was so in control that she effortlessly drew a sharp contrast between her and her predecessor without skipping a beat.

Following the words of an NYC Councilmember, Hochul added a few comments before taking questions.

“To the people that live here on this street and throughout the city of New York, we want them to know, a new administration, my administration, we don’t govern by press conference,” she said. “Yes, we are here today to answer questions, but I want to assure them, it’s not just about today, it’s about what we do tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day.”

“You will see a different tone, a different era of collaboration,” she continued. “And I served as a council member for 14 years. I know what it takes to get the job done. You don’t just show up one day, you show up until the job is done.”

Former Governor Cuomo was known for his press conferences, particularly during the earliest days of the Covid pandemic. That pendulum of praise quickly swung to criticism as his detractors noticed an air of hubristic self-promotion that turned to defiance as his political career fell apart amid multiple scandals.

Watch above via MSNBC.

