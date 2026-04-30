Jessica Tarlov Makes the Case For Why NYC Needs Billionaires: ‘We Have To Preserve That’

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov argued that billionaires are crucial to New York City, claiming that “really rich dudes” fund key aspects of the community.

Tarlov’s argument came amid a conversation on Thursday’s edition of The Five about Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s (D) viral comments that wealthy Washingtonians would flee the state due to her progressive tax policies. The self-avowed communist laughed off the notion, waving goodbye to those who chose to leave. The segment drew a parallel to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) recent dust-up with billionaire Ken Griffin that saw the mayor praise Griffin’s recent funding of a city memorial after slamming his $238 million New York City home.

“Citadel has 2,500 employees. Guess how many dollars they’ve committed to New York City? $2.3 billion in taxes have been paid to New York City because of Citadel. That is Ken Griffin’s company,” noted co-host Kayleigh McEnany.

Tarlov later underscored McEnany’s point, claiming that billionaires in Mamdani’s city play a critical role in a host of institutions.

“On the philanthropic front, everything that is great– I don’t want to say everything that is great about New York, but when you go to any amazing cultural institution, there is a billionaire’s name on the wall,” she said. “Every hospital. I mean, we lead the world in medicine and medical treatments. And Tish, Langone, all of it, those are really rich dudes who love it here and wanted to give back to those communities. We have to preserve that.”

She went on to claim that wealthy New Yorkers should still be taxed, but claimed that forcing them to contribute a much higher amount would go too far.

“Doesn’t mean you can’t pay your fair share and blah, blah, blah,” she said. “But X beyond the fair share is excessive.”

President Donald Trump spoke out against Mamdani’s wealth tax after the mayor announced the plan earlier this month, posting on Truth Social that Mamdani was “DESTROYING” the city.

“Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York! It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG,” he wrote. “People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS “STUFF” JUST DOESN’T WORK. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT”

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