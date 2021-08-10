Fox’s Janice Dean Celebrates Cuomo’s Resignation: ‘I Didn’t Think He Was Going to Do it … Some Kind of Divine Intervention’

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean was “in shock” when Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) announced his resignation on Tuesday, admitting she thought he was “going to blame everybody else.”

Cuomo’s status as governor has been a much-debated topic since New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a report last week that included 11 complaints of harassment and sexual assault against the politician.

While Cuomo has denied the majority of the claims, he announced his resignation from office on Tuesday, conceding that it was “the right thing” to do for his constituents.

“I didn’t think he was going to do it,” Dean said to Fox News’ Harris Faulkner shortly following Cuomo’s announcement. “I sat there and I thought to myself, he’s going to blame everybody else like he usually does. Blame her, blame them … God, Mother Nature, The New York Post.”

Dean expected Cuomo to stand his ground as he did amid the nursing home scandal, which revolved around another James report, which concluded that the governor was placing Covid-19 positive patients back into nursing homes and undercounting the pandemic death toll.

“I’m in shock, I’m not going to lie. I got a text from my sister-in-law and I texted my husband, and I said, ‘He’s gone,'” she said, also sharing that she attended a memorial service for her in-laws, who died in nursing home facilities last year.

Dean said that she discussed his potential resignation at the memorial service, calling today’s news, “Some kind of divine intervention.”

“I will say that I believe that being on the side of the angels has helped us, and he has nowhere to go. He had nowhere to go. He was in a corner and people were jumping off the sinking ship like rats,” she said. “Today’s a good day, but I will say this, Harris, I want justice. I don’t want this to be the end of the chapter. I want those investigations to continue. I want justice for those women, those brave women that came forward, and I want justice for those who have no voice, who are in a grave right now because of his mandate.”

Don’t forget the over 15,000 loved ones that deserve answers,” she continued. “We haven’t talked about those people. It has gotten caught up in the ‘me too’ stuff, and I get it, and it’s important and it’s an abuse of power.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com