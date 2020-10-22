Gun-Toting ‘Guards’ at Florida Polls Claim They Were Hired By Trump Campaign — Trump Campaign Denies

Two armed men dressed as security guards told cops they were hired by the Trump campaign to set up near a Florida early voting location — a claim that President Donald Trump’s campaign denied through a spokesperson.

On Wednesday, Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus told local CBS station WFLA that when sheriff’s deputies approached the two men, who had set up a tent near a St. Petersburg early voting location, they said they’d been hired by the Trump campaign.

“The Sheriff [Bob Gualtieri] told me the persons that were dressed in these security uniforms had indicated to sheriff’s deputies that they belonged to a licensed security company and they indicated—and this has not been confirmed yet—that they were hired by the Trump campaign,” Marcus told WFLA’s Chip Osowski.

She went on to say that “The sheriff and I take this very seriously,” and that “Voter intimidation, deterring voters from voting, impeding a voter’s ability to cast a ballot in this election is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any way shape, or form.”

But the Trump campaign denied they were involved, via a statement to WFLA:

Thea McDonald, Deputy National Press Secretary for the Trump campaign, told WFLA: “The Campaign did not hire these individuals nor did the Campaign direct them to go to the voting location.”

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies will be positioned at the polling location on Thursday.

