Hasan Minaj Under Fire for Alleged Lies About Muslim Life In America Revealed in New Yorker Profile

Comedian and television host Hasan Minaj, who is known for weaving personal stories of being both Muslim and South Asian into his comedy, is facing criticism after a New Yorker report revealed some of the stories he tells about his life are untrue.

In a new profile in The New Yorker by reporter Clare Malone, Minaj was confronted on the lack of evidence for some of his tales of racism and social injustice — and he made something of a confession. Malone wrote:

In Minhaj’s approach to comedy, he leans heavily on his own experience as an Asian American and Muslim American, telling harrowing stories of law enforcement entrapment and personal threats. For many of his fans, he has become an avatar for the power of representation in entertainment. But, after many weeks of trying, I had been unable to confirm some of the stories that he had told onstage. When we met on a recent afternoon, at a comedy club in the West Village, Minhaj acknowledged, for the first time, that many of the anecdotes he related in his Netflix specials were untrue. Still, he said that he stood by his work. “Every story in my style is built around a seed of truth,” he said. “My comedy Arnold Palmer is seventy per cent emotional truth—this happened—and then thirty per cent hyperbole, exaggeration, fiction.”

Examples of Minaj’s tall tales included a harrowing scene when he said he feared his daughter was exposed to anthrax. Another revolved around an FBI informant at his mosque, as well as a takedown over a rumored “jihad” that he said involved police slamming him onto the hood of his car. Neither incident actually happened.

“The punch line is worth the fictionalized premise,” Minaj told Malone.

Minaj had been touted as a frontrunner to assume the seat on The Daily Show vacated by Trevor Noah in 2022. He recently sat for a lengthy interview with former President Barack Obama and was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people in 2019.

Minaj has yet to publicly respond to the revelations in The New Yorker article, even as he faced criticism on Twitter.

i think everyone expects a little exaggeration and compression when people tell stories on stage, but this is just making stuff up because it has more emotional impact https://t.co/5liNBSSI09 — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) September 15, 2023

the problem with making truth-telling political comedy that isn't particularly funny is people will be upset if it also doesn't turn out to be particularly truehttps://t.co/yzPdPt8l6q — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) September 15, 2023

Is Hasan Minhaj the latest Augusten Burroughs–a comic who mines his life for humor, but utterly fictionalizes it?https://t.co/xXl7HG6LHd — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) September 15, 2023

So Hasan Minhaj: a. smeared an old friend as a racist

b. gave enough identifiable details that she got online hate

c. when told about, shrugged it off and kept doing the routine, and told her to scrub her social media pic.twitter.com/vPRRQvcEu2 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 15, 2023

Read The New Yorker article here.

