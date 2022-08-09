‘He Didn’t Really Say That, Did He?’ Watergate Prosecutor Busts Out Laughing at Trump Comparing FBI Raid to Infamous Break-In

Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks was stunned to learn, from SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah, that former President Donald Trump compared the FBI search of Mar-a-lago with the hotel break-in that led to Nixon’s political demise.

On Monday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host got quite the expert reaction to the breaking news of the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-lago resort home, particularly Trump’s statement comparing the search with the infamous burglary.

Wine-Banks broke out in peals of laughter, then explained some of the differences:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Donald Trump in a statement that he just put out. I think it’s perfect, he said. He complained they went into his house in the safe and he said, quote, “What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democratic National Committee?”. JILL WINE-BANKS: [LAUGHTER]. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Since you were a working prosecutor? Do you want to respond to Donald Trump’s? What is the difference between this and what, he literally wrote was the between this and Watergate. JILL WINE-BANKS: He didn’t really say that, did he? DEAN OBEIDALLAH: He did. I’m not kidding you. I’m reading his statement. I’m literally, when I read that, I’m like, I have to ask Jill. He actually said, what is the, he goes “here, in reverse. Democrats broke into the home of the 45th president, the United States.” He literally said, invoked Watergate and said, “What’s the difference between this and Watergate where operatives broke into the Democratic National Committee. JILL WINE-BANKS: Oh, my God. Okay. Well, the difference is that there was an illegal act by burglars breaking into the DNC. This was the FBI, had a court-ordered warrant, meaning that they had established before a court that there was probable cause to believe that evidence of a crime could be obtained on the premises identified. And again, not having seen the search warrant, I’m not sure what the dimension of the physical location is. You know, is it the entire premises? Is it only the bedroom? You know, I, I know that, um, but whatever premises were searched were identified and spelt out in the search warrant. And that’s the difference, is we have a legal system that says that the government, in pursuit of crimes, has the right to ask for a search warrant of a court. And when there’s probable cause, the search warrant is granted, and then federal agents get to search that (inaudible), you cannot break into someone’s residence and take whatever you want that’s called them. That’s called burglary.

Watch above via SiriusXM.

