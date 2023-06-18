‘He Knows He’s Wrong’: Elon Musk Dumps Gasoline on a Flaming Twitter Feud Between Joe Rogan, RFK Jr. and a Noted Vaccine Doc

The Twitterverse witnessed a free-for-all between Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Peter Hotez – none of whom gave an inch in their stances on vaccines and the implications of misinformation.

The blow-up began when Hotez called out Rogan’s recent interview with Kennedy, a noted anti-vaxxer who’s running against President Joe Biden to be the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate. The Dean of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College raised his objections by linking to a Vice article which decried the interview as proof that Spotify is no longer applying the publishing rules on Rogan they did when they decided to start putting advisory labels on podcasts that discussed the coronavirus pandemic

Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation. It’s really true ⁦@annamerlan⁩ just awful. And from all the online attacks I’m receiving after this absurd podcast, it’s clear many actually believe this nonsense https://t.co/GwIFsOODC2 — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 17, 2023

Hotez’s remarks were seen by Rogan and Kennedy, both of whom offered Hotez a challenge:

Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit. https://t.co/m0HxYek0GX — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

Peter. Let’s finally have the respectful,congenial,informative debate that the American people deserve. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 17, 2023

While Hotez didn’t say yes to the offer, he kept the door open to a conversation with Rogan that continued to spill out on Twitter. Rogan called Hotez out his “non-answer” about showing up for the debate proposal, and Hotez responded by defending his facts while rejecting the pressure to agree to the debate on Twitter right there and then.

This is a non answer. I challenged you publicly because you publicly quote tweeted and agreed with that dogshit vice article. If you’re really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will reach the largest audience a discussion… https://t.co/g1FGalC0Ym — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

And I’m open to a number of different options, but to be pressured to give you an answer on Twitter, now, with a “take it or leave it” demand that’s not how I work. Honestly, I don’t even think that would be in your best interests. — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

Hotez also addressed a tweet Rogan called him out on for deleting, even as he dismissed claims of being a toady for big pharma.

“I’ve been hurt by the public/untrue statements you/guests have made about me being a pharma shill, when all I do is make vaccines for the world’s poor,” Hotez said.

Joe, you have my cell, my email, I’m always willing to speak with you https://t.co/dJDzJMxBwi — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 17, 2023

I’m happy to come on and clear the air. I respect you and your show. I don’t want an adversarial relationship, I think we can work well together — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

All of this seemed to amuse Musk, who tweeted out fire emojis while watching the spat unfold. This eventually led to Twitter CEO’s claim “He’s afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong.”

🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2023

He’s afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2023

Hotez noticed this, so he responded “Seriously Elon? This is monstrous. 200,000 Americans needlessly perished (including 40,000 Texans, our neighbors) because they were victims of antivaccine disinformation during our awful Covid delta/BA.1 waves in 2021-22. Please don’t do this…”

Let’s remember what this is about, not a small number of Americans lost their lives from antivaccine disinformation during the pandemic. 200,000 Americans perished, 40,000 from my State of Texas I have nothing personal vs Joe, Elon, RFK Jr. Just hoping to halt more destruction. Not easy to respond when those 3 gang up and tag team. Wish I could be more eloquent and clever when the moment demands, but there you are…

Seriously Elon? This is monstrous. 200,000 Americans needlessly perished (including 40,000 Texans, our neighbors) because they were victims of antivaccine disinformation during our awful Covid delta/BA.1 waves in 2021-22. Please don’t do this… https://t.co/qqBDjoPeRs — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

Not easy to respond when those 3 gang up and tag team. Wish I could be more eloquent and clever when the moment demands, but there you are.. — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

We provided proof-of-concept it’s possible to bypass BigPharma to still do big things. So when Joe, RFK Jr, accuse me of being “pharma shill when we don’t take money from BigPharma, it’s insulting/unfair. But “charity” as you put it is welcomed, not for me, for our vaccine center — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

And it just kept going and going:

But it was a mistake to push for so many Covid-19 booster shots (even the initial vaccine shot was overkill on quantity). There‘s obviously risk of the immune system going out of control when it sees what what you’ve trained it to believe is a serious disease over & over again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2023

That would be a great suggestion if you could assure that the industry you were representing wasn’t completely captured by heartless monsters who have a history of some of the biggest criminal fines in human history because their deception has cost hundreds of thousands of people… https://t.co/fVlPdwCWrq — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 18, 2023

First of all, I am generally pro vaccine. I have been vaccinated against pretty much everything, as have my kids. Second, I think there is tremendous promise in synthetic mRNA. It is like medicine going from analog to digital. That said, the world obviously went crazy with… pic.twitter.com/lQkqY8uvgT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2023

Except..that’s not accurate Elon. Glad to sit with you and have a meaningful discussion on Twitter or whatever, re: vaccines and what we can do to save lives. Too many Texans and Americans needlessly died during the pandemic because they fell victim to antivaccine disinformation https://t.co/mTOzoSaaqG — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

Also I would like to invite you to visit our vaccine laboratories Texas Children’s Hospital, meet our scientists, and learn more about our work — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

