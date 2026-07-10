President Donald Trump announced on Friday that negotiations with Iran will continue, while making it clear that the ceasefire is “OVER.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

The post follows the United States launching fresh strikes against Iran after they violated a temporary ceasefire agreement by targeting multiple commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through.

Trump had previously signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran, which acted as a 60-day ceasefire agreement and a framework for a larger peace deal. Officials have since accused Iran of violating the agreement. The Treasury Department revoked a waiver that would have lifted sanctions on Iran selling oil after the “clear violation” of the deal.

Trump has promised to “finish the job” if an agreement is not reached with Iran and he’s threatened to escalate military actions, floating the idea of taking the oil hub Kharg Island.

“We attacked Kharg Island last night, knocked out a piece. I said, ‘Don’t touch the oil, because maybe we’ll take over Kharg Island,’” Trump said earlier this week. “I said, ‘Don’t hit the pipes, just hit everything else.’ And they hit it. They may hit it again tonight.”

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, responded to the president’s words by threatening to kill “every” American soldier that enters the country.

“Come — we are waiting for you — and we promise that not a single American soldier will return alive,” the official wrote on X.

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