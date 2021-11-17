Congressional Democrats on Wednesday called for Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) to be criminally prosecuted.

These calls come as the House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to censure Gosar and remove him from his committee assignments.

Gosar tweeted on Nov. 8 an anime video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and targeting President Joe Biden. Twitter has since flagged the tweet.

“I think threatening the lives of anyone, not just a member of Congress and certainly the president of the United States, should warrant law enforcement attention,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), according to CNN congressional correspondent Lauren Fox.

“Frankly, what Gosar did violates the law,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) told reporters, according to Axios congressional reporter Andrew Solender. “So, to me, it shouldn’t stop at censure. He should be criminally prosecuted.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruled you don’t have the right to shout ‘fire’ in a crowded theater,” she added, according to Solender. “And the House of Representatives isn’t going to allow you, without consequence, to communicate the physical harm and murder of a colleague.”

