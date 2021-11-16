JUST IN: House to Vote Wednesday on Censuring Paul Gosar, Removing Him from Oversight Committee

By Josh Feldman Nov 16th, 2021
 
Paul Gosar

Jonathan Ernst/AFP via Getty Images

Congressman Paul Gosar (R- AZ) will be officially facing a House censure vote on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the House will take up a resolution introduced by Democrats to censure Gosar for his anime meme video and to remove him from his position on the House Oversight Committee.

Gosar was widely denounced for a video last week inserting himself into Attack on Titan killing a character depicted by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY) and attacking another character depicted by President Joe Biden. He took down the video, but continued to defend it multiple times.

