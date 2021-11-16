Congressman Paul Gosar (R- AZ) will be officially facing a House censure vote on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the House will take up a resolution introduced by Democrats to censure Gosar for his anime meme video and to remove him from his position on the House Oversight Committee.

NEWS: The House will vote tomorrow on a resolution that: CENSURES Rep. Paul Gosar and REMOVES him from Oversight Committee, per source familiar — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 16, 2021

The House will vote tomorrow on a resolution that both censures Rep. Paul Gosar and removes him from the Committee on Oversight & Reform, a committee on which he serves alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This after Gosar posted an anime video that showed him killing AOC. — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) November 16, 2021

Gosar was widely denounced for a video last week inserting himself into Attack on Titan killing a character depicted by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY) and attacking another character depicted by President Joe Biden. He took down the video, but continued to defend it multiple times.

