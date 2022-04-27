‘Hello, This is April! I’m Sorry!’ April Ryan Shuts Down Back Row Reporter Cutting in to Complain Psaki Snubbed Them

TheGrio White House correspondent April Ryan shut down a reporter who interrupted her to complain that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki didn’t call on the back row before declaring the briefing was about to end.

Psaki was joined Tuesday by Coordinator of the Covid-19 Response Dr. Ashish Jha for a White House press briefing that lasted 49 minutes, a good chunk of which was spent on questions for Dr. Jha.

About 40 minutes in, AP White House correspondent Chris Megerian asked Psaki “Jen, do you have time for a few more questions? We’re told you have a hard out soon,” and Psaki responded that she did.

But when she announced Ryan would be getting the last question, several reporters objected, and one repeatedly interrupted Ryan — who put a stop to it:

REPORTER: Follow on that one? MS. PSAKI: Okay, April, last one. MS. RYAN: Thank you. REPORTER: And then mine? MS. PSAKI: Okay, April last one. Go ahead. MS. RYAN: Hi, Jen. Two questions — MS. PSAKI: Sure. MS. RYAN: — really fast. When it — REPORTER: I thought you were going to the back. MS. RYAN: When it comes — MS. PSAKI: Tomorrow is a new day. REPORTER: Come on. MS. PSAKI: Go ahead, April. REPORTER: The back has never been called on. MS. RYAN: Hello, this is April! I’m sorry! REPORTER: (mumbles about “the back”) MS. RYAN: Jen, the two questions: On Haiti…

Ryan proceeded to ask her questions, and as the briefing wrapped up, Psaki promised “I will go to the back tomorrow first thing.”

But reporters could be heard complaining after Psaki left the briefing room.

In early March, reporters in the back rows revolted over the Associated Press reporter calling an end to the briefings before the back rows had been called on. Since then, Psaki has made a greater effort to spread the wealth — and the back rows have been more vocal when they feel she hasn’t.

Watch above via The White House, AP, and C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com