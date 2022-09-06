Hillary Clinton Fires Back at Critics of Her Emails Post-Trump Raid: ‘Can’t Believe We’re Still Talking About This’

Hillary Clinton fired back at critics of her handling of emails when she was secretary of state, as she faces renewed scrutiny thanks to the FBI raid to retrieve classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails,” Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. “As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a ‘Clinton Standard.’ The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.”

I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails… As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a “Clinton Standard.” The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 6, 2022

“Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails. Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails,” Clinton continued, referring to then-FBI Director James Comey.

“That’s right: ZERO,” she added.

That’s right: ZERO. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 6, 2022

“By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started,” tweeted Clinton.

“I’m more tired of talking about this than anyone, but here we are,” Clinton concluded, linking to an article echoing her claim that she had no classified information in her emails.

I’m more tired of talking about this than anyone, but here we are. If you’re interested in the facts, you can read more here:https://t.co/lp7XqnSd4G — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 6, 2022

It is unclear what Clinton is referring to when she claimed Comey admitted she was wrong about having classified emails. Clinton was not ultimately charged in the investigation, as Comey said investigators did not find her actions were intentional, even though they were “extremely careless.”

As for whether there was classified information in her emails, the Washington Post explained last week:

With Clinton, Comey said 113 emails were found to have contained classified information, including eight email chains that had top secret information. (Many didn’t include classification markings at the time because they were not official government documents.)

Trump’s State Department said in 2019 that “there were some instances of classified information being inappropriately introduced into an unclassified system in furtherance of expedience,” though “there was no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.”

National security lawyer Bradley Moss challenged Clinton’s claim she “had zero emails that were classified.”

“I hate to do this, Madame Secretary, but that’s not entirely accurate. None of the emails were properly *marked* as classified. That is true, and is distinct from Trump’s situation. There was ‘spillage’ however of *information* within the unmarked emails that was classified,” he tweeted.

Moss continued, “Most of that spillage was due to retroactive classification. And later reviews found you were not individually culpable for the spillages of information. But it is not accurate to say there was no classified information.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com