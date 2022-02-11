Hillary Clinton Sells ‘But Her Emails’ Hats Amid Trump Flushing Documents Report
Riffing off of a week of dizzying news from the Canadian trucker protests to the constant drip, drip of scandals that have followed former President Donald Trump from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, two major U.S. figures have decided to launch news cycle themed merchandise.
Hillary Clinton is selling “But Her Emails” hats following the reports that Trump took top-secret documents with him from the White House and tried to flush documents down the toilet while still there.
On the flip-side of the political spectrum, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is selling T-shirts expressing love for the protesting Canadian truckers.
Tucker’s online store is hawking “I (heart) Tucker” T-shirts which have been humorously edited to say “I (heart) Truckers.”
Tucker Carlson is using his show on Fox News to promote the sale of these “I ❤️ truckers” t-shirts, which he sells on his website for $35. pic.twitter.com/zifnnNU28o
— Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) February 10, 2022
Carlson on Thursday night called the protests “the single most successful human rights protest in a generation” and scored huge ratings while doing it.
Clinton for her part promoted the $30 hats on Instagram Friday, writing, “Just in time for Galentine’s Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets… A special edition hat is in the Onward Together store now.
As always, proceeds support the work of our partner groups to protect voting rights, help young progressives run for office, and more.”
So, if this week in the media was one you would like to remember, now you have the merchandise options to do just that.
