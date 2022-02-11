Riffing off of a week of dizzying news from the Canadian trucker protests to the constant drip, drip of scandals that have followed former President Donald Trump from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, two major U.S. figures have decided to launch news cycle themed merchandise.

Hillary Clinton is selling “But Her Emails” hats following the reports that Trump took top-secret documents with him from the White House and tried to flush documents down the toilet while still there.

On the flip-side of the political spectrum, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is selling T-shirts expressing love for the protesting Canadian truckers.

Tucker’s online store is hawking “I (heart) Tucker” T-shirts which have been humorously edited to say “I (heart) Truckers.”

Tucker Carlson is using his show on Fox News to promote the sale of these “I ❤️ truckers” t-shirts, which he sells on his website for $35. pic.twitter.com/zifnnNU28o — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) February 10, 2022

Carlson on Thursday night called the protests “the single most successful human rights protest in a generation” and scored huge ratings while doing it.

Clinton for her part promoted the $30 hats on Instagram Friday, writing, “Just in time for Galentine’s Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets… A special edition hat is in the Onward Together store now. ⁣

As always, proceeds support the work of our partner groups to protect voting rights, help young progressives run for office, and more.⁣”

So, if this week in the media was one you would like to remember, now you have the merchandise options to do just that.

