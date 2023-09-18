A House Republican splashed a bucket of cold water on a key theory powering the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden — and he did it on Fox News.

Appearing on Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) poked holes in a crucial theory pushed by many Republicans. The theory holds that Biden applied pressure to the Ukrainian government to oust a top prosecutor named Viktor Shokin. Many Republicans assert Biden pressured Ukraine as part of a quid pro quo to Burisma — the Ukrainian energy firm on whose board Hunter Biden served — so that Shokin would stop investigating Burisma.

But Shokin was widely considered to be corrupt himself, and many in the international community were on the same page about wanting him ousted — including U.S. Senate Republicans. Then Vice President Biden’s actions were not considered to be out of the norm in any way.

During his Sunday night appearance on Fox News, Rep. Buck said that what House Republicans have uncovered thus far does not directly implicate President Biden.

“The evidence is very strong against Hunter Biden,” Buck said. “There is very little evidence that links Hunter Biden with Joe Biden.”

The congressman went on to go after the Biden-Shokin theory.

The theory, I guess, is Burisma paid money to Hunter Biden so Joe Joe Biden would fire Shokin because Shokin was investigating Burisma,” Buck said. “One, there is little to no evidence he was investigating Burisma. Two, Shokin was targeted by the European Union as well as our State Department to be fired he was more corrupt than the people he was investigating. And three, there is very little evidence to no evidence that suggests Hunter Biden shared the money he got with Joe Biden so that Joe Biden would do something or that Joe Biden knew Hunter Biden was getting money so that Joe Biden would take these acts.”

Buck added that the three House committees investigating the Bidens should continue doing so but that he is opposed to a formal impeachment inquiry.

