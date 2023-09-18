Sean Hannity Ridicules House Republican Who Threw Cold Water on Key Theory Behind Biden Impeachment

Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado has been an outspoken critic of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, and his stance made him the subject of mockery by Fox News host Sean Hannity during an appearance on Monday’s Fox & Friends.

In an op-ed published by the Washington Post on Friday, Buck called the effort by the most right-wing members of the House “flimsy” and debunked the conspiracy theory that Republicans have been leaning on to prove that the president was somehow connected to his son Hunter Biden’s shady business with Burisma. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced the impeachment inquiry without bringing it to a vote on the House floor and no evidence of the president’s wrongdoing has been presented.

But Hannity told the hosts of Fox and Friends that there was “a plethora” of evidence, and dismissed Buck outright, saying sarcastically: “Yeah, Republican Ken Buck. Who cares about Ken Buck? Like him and three people.”

Ken Buck plus “three people” and maybe some of the “moderate” Republicans who are on the fence about impeachment are enough to derail it, but who’s counting? (Probably House Majority Whip Tom Emmer.)

Buck appeared on Fox News’ Sunday Night in America and told Trey Gowdy that while there was strong evidence that Hunter Biden did something wrong, “There is very little evidence that links Hunter Biden with Joe Biden.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

