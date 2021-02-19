Houston Mayor Calls Out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — Who Made Time to Speak With Hannity — For Not Reaching Out During Crisis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had time for Sean Hannity during his state’s energy crisis. But he, evidently, has not had any time for the mayor of his biggest city.

Appearing on MSNBC with Stephanie Ruhle Friday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) painted a dire picture of how a massive winter storm has impacted his city. As many as 1.4 million of Turner’s constituents were without power at one point this week — although that number is now down to approximately 10,000. Further, Turner has issued a boil water notice for Houston through the weekend, and the mayor says he’s concerned about pipes bursting.

Through all this, Turner says that Abbott hasn’t bothered to reach out.

“I have not talked to the governor at any time during this crisis,” Turner said.

Ruhle was incredulous.

“You’re the mayor of Houston,” Ruhle said. “The governor of your state hasn’t reached out to you since this began?!”

Turner confirmed Abbott’s radio silence.

“I have not talked to the governor,” Turner said. “But we’re pushing forward.”

Abbott was heavily criticized for appearing on Hannity Tuesday night, at the height of the crisis, to rant about the Green New Deal. During that Fox News hit, the Texas governor falsely blamed frozen wind turbines for being the primary cause of his state’s energy crisis.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]