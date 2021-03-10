It’s weird to say that someone was a “break out star” of something as grave and serious as an impeachment trial, but it is fair to say that Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) made a splash in her debut on the national stage — at least to many of Democratic colleagues.

On Wednesday morning, Plaskett was front-and-center for another moment likely to resonate with progressives — in which she followed curious comments made by her fellow member of congress, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) during a House debate over a certain-to-pass and widely popular Covid Relief Bill.

In a list of his grievances with the bill, Grothman opened with his problems with “the increased in the earned income tax credit for single people,” seeing that as a “marriage penalty.” He then explained why he brought it up by curiously mentioning the “strength that Black Lives Matter had in this last election,” before claiming “I know it’s a group that it doesn’t like the old-fashioned family.” Huh?

Plaskett followed Grothman and opened by encouraging her counterpart to stay in the House Chamber to hear her reaction, which can effectively be summed up in three words: “How dare you!”

“How dare do you say Black Lives Matter, Black people do not understand old-fashioned family?” she exclaimed, her voice cracking with passion. “We have been able to keep our families alive for over 400 years,” she continued, “and the assault on our families could not have black lives or black families.”

“That is outrageous and that should be stricken down,” she continued, before yielding back to partisan applause.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]