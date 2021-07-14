‘I Don’t Think Anything About This is Funny’: Jen Psaki Clashes With Fox’s Peter Doocy on Texas Democrats Fleeing State

Fox News’ Peter Doocy questioned White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday about President Joe Biden’s support for the Texas Democrats who fled the state.

Texas House Democrats left to prevent Republicans from passing new election legislation, and on Tuesday they met with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Doocy asked Psaki, “Do you know of any examples from [Biden’s] 36 years in the Senate that Joe Biden just hopped on a train and left town to avoid a vote that he knew he was going to lose?”

Psaki started by saying with a laugh, “Welcome back.”

She went on to say the president believes these Democrats “were making a statement through action in opposition to efforts in their state to oppose restrictions on people’s fundamental rights and their rights to vote in their state.”

He “certainly applauds their actions and their outspoken opposition to efforts to put in place restrictive measures in their state,” Psaki added.

“And maybe it is funny to think about it that way, but the president is talking about this as the most serious assault on democracy…” Doocy started to say.

Psaki jumped in to remark, “I don’t think anything about this is funny.”

At one point Doocy asked if Biden believes that the best way to prevent something “that he thinks is bad from happening in Texas is for these lawmakers to be hiding out in a different state, or for them to go back and sit down at the table.”

“The president fundamentally believes you should work together in areas where you can find agreement,” Psaki responded. “And also that you should be outspoken where you have concerns about affronts to democracy.”

You can watch above.

