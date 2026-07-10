Voters Slam Trump While at New ‘DJT’ Airport Over Iran War: ‘An Idiot Could’ve Figured This Out’

Voters slammed President Donald Trump at the recently renamed ‘DJT’ airport in Florida over the ongoing war with Iran, with one man emphasizing, “An idiot could’ve figured this out.”

The interviews, conducted on Thursday, aired Friday on MS NOW’s On the Line with Alicia Menendez. Also on Thursday, Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) officially became President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT), after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation approving the change in March.

MS NOW’s Alex Tabet spoke with two voters at the airport about Iran on Thursday. Despite both countries signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the conflict in late June, the agreement has since failed, with the U.S. launching fresh strikes against Iran after it targeted multiple commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Just this morning on Truth Social, Trump declared the ceasefire is “OVER,” but that “talks” with Iran will “continue.”

“[Trump] thought this was gonna be simple,” one man told MS NOW. “It’s more complex than that. An idiot could’ve figured this out, but unfortunately, not our president. Look at where we were before the war. The Strait [of Hormuz] was open. He already claimed he’d obliterated their nuclear capacity. Well, either he lied then, or he’s lying now.”

Another voter added, “I talk to veterans daily that have been through all kinds of wars, and I’m never a fan of this. He was a no-war president, and now, we’re at war.”

While neither interview included updated airport signage, PBS reported that, according to state officials, the renaming project, including new signs and branding, could cost up to $5.5 million.

Of the airport, near the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump posted on Thursday, “It was my Great Honor to have the Palm Beach International Airport be renamed, by a spectacular vote, The President Donald J. Trump International Airport. The Area is HOT, the Location is GREAT, and the Renovation will be SPECTACULAR. Thank you to all in Palm Beach for your Vote and your Confidence.”

Watch the clip of voters above via MS NOW.

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