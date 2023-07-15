‘I Pity The Fool!’ Tim Scott Dodges Fox Host On Supporting Trump Nom — Then Drops Dead-On Mr. T Imression

South Carolina Republican Senator and GOP candidate for president Tim Scott dodged a Fox News host’s question about supporting ex-President Donald Trump should he win the nomination — then went on to execute a “pretty good” Mr. T impression.

Like all of the candidates, Scott gets asked about Trump a lot — but Scott seems to get more than most. Like, a lot. Scott has been a steadfast supporter of Trump in the past, despite his objections to Trump’s handling of racial issues.

On Thursday’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Your World with Neil Cavuto, host Neil Cavuto wrapped up his interview with Scott by asking him about Trump, and Scott gave him a very optimistic evasion — followed by a lighter moment in which he demonstrated his affection for the third film in the Rocky series:

NEIL CAVUTO: Would you support any one of your colleagues if you don’t get that nomination for president, all the way up to Donald Trump? SEN. TIM SCOTT: Here’s what I can tell you. I will be the nominee for the great opportunity party– and I will stop there. NEIL CAVUTO: Got it. Is it really true as well? I looked in your background, that you really love the movie Rocky III. Tell me that is not true. SEN. TIM SCOTT: Well, listen, I’m going to bust you up, sucker! That’s what Mr. T said to Rocky. So here’s what we know. And of course, the response to that, of course, was, Neil, “Go for it!” And so I would just say, let’s go. I love Rocky III. NEIL CAVUTO: All right, There we go. I pity the fool who thinks otherwise. But, Senator, thank you. SEN. TIM SCOTT: I PITY THE FOOL! NEIL CAVUTO: Oh, that’s pretty good! That’s very… SEN. TIM SCOTT: God bless you. NEIL CAVUTO: All right, Senator Tim Scott, thank you very much.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Your World with Neil Cavuto.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com