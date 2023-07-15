‘I Pity The Fool!’ Tim Scott Dodges Fox Host On Supporting Trump Nom — Then Drops Dead-On Mr. T Imression

By Tommy ChristopherJul 15th, 2023, 2:34 pm
 

South Carolina Republican Senator and GOP candidate for president Tim Scott dodged a Fox News host’s question about supporting ex-President Donald Trump should he win the nomination — then went on to execute a “pretty good” Mr. T impression.

Like all of the candidates, Scott gets asked about Trump a lot — but Scott seems to get more than most. Like, a lot. Scott has been a steadfast supporter of Trump in the past, despite his objections to Trump’s handling of racial issues.

On Thursday’s edition of Fox News Channel’s , host Neil Cavuto wrapped up his interview with Scott by asking him about Trump, and Scott gave him a very optimistic evasion — followed by a lighter moment in which he demonstrated his affection for the third film in the Rocky series:

NEIL CAVUTO: Would you support any one of your colleagues if you don’t get that nomination for president, all the way up to Donald Trump?

SEN. TIM SCOTT: Here’s what I can tell you. I will be the nominee for the great opportunity party– and I will stop there.

NEIL CAVUTO: Got it. Is it really true as well? I looked in your background, that you really love the movie Rocky III. Tell me that is not true.

SEN. TIM SCOTT: Well, listen, I’m going to bust you up, sucker! That’s what Mr. T said to Rocky. So here’s what we know. And of course, the response to that, of course, was, Neil, “Go for it!” And so I would just say, let’s go. I love Rocky III.

NEIL CAVUTO: All right, There we go. I pity the fool who thinks otherwise. But, Senator, thank you.

SEN. TIM SCOTT: I PITY THE FOOL!

NEIL CAVUTO: Oh, that’s pretty good! That’s very…

SEN. TIM SCOTT: God bless you.

NEIL CAVUTO: All right, Senator Tim Scott, thank you very much.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s .

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: