‘I Voted for a Guy Named Trump’ Says President After Casting Early Ballot in Florida

President Donald Trump cast his early vote ballot in West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday as crowds and press gathered outside the polling location.

After he voted, the President, who wore a mask during the voting process and as he walked, made a few remarks to the press. Trump said that everything went well and took a shot at mail-in voting before revealing who he voted for.

JUST VOTED. A great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2020

“It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that,” he said. “Everything went perfect. Very strict, right by the rules. When you send in your ballot, it’ll never be like that. It would never be secure like that.”

“But it’s an honor to be voting,” he added, and pointed out that he’ll be doing three rallies on Saturday.

When a reporter asked, he said “I voted for a guy named Trump,” getting some laughs from the crowd before departing.

In the campaign live stream you could hear the crowds outside begin shouting and cheering immediately as he walked out of the room. Those crowds were so boisterous that the elections supervisor had to shout in order to enforce polling places rules.

