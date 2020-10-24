Former Vice President Joe Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden are speaking on Saturday at a drive-in campaign rally in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The rally is being held at the Bucks County Community College and is expected to focus on jobs and working families, and the state of the economy under President Donald Trump.

Both campaigns are holding a number of weekend events in this final stretch before the election in just 11 days.

Watch live above, courtesy of the Biden campaign.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]