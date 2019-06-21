comScore

ICE Raids to Round Up Immigrants Across Major Cities to Start This Weekend: Reports

By Colby HallJun 21st, 2019, 2:39 pm

Multiple outlets appear to be confirming reports that ICE is planning a massive effort to take into custody those undocumented and illegal migrants across nearly a dozen cities.

Writing for The Washington PostNick Miroff reports:

President Trump has directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to conduct a mass roundup of migrant families that have received deportation orders, an operation that is likely to begin with predawn raids in major U.S. cities on Sunday, according to three U.S. officials with knowledge of the plans.

The “family op,” as it is referred to at ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, is slated to target up to 2,000 families facing deportation orders in as many as 10 U.S. cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and other major immigration destinations, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the law enforcement operation.

The Miami Herald reports the cities as Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, and San Francisco.

President Donald Trump announced these plans earlier in the week on Twitter:

