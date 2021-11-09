‘If Not Now, When?’ CNN’s Elie Honig Suggests Gosar Be EXPELLED From Congress Over AOC Murder Fantasy Video

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig suggested that Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) be expelled from Congress over a violent video that depicts Gosar murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Gosar is facing intense criticism for posting an anime parody video in which his face is superimposed over a character who stabs a character depicting AOC in the back before leaping at President Joe Biden with a pair of swords. The video also traffics in alarming anti-immigrant imagery. The video is styled after the popular anime Attack on Titan.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor John Berman asked Honig to weigh in on Gosar’s video, which he observed: “has some quasi-legal significance here.”

Honig pulled no punches, telling Berman that “it goes without saying this is unbelievably dangerous and irresponsible,” and that “Paul Gosar is going to get a visit from the Secret Service. There’s no question about that.”

“The other thing to keep in mind, the U.S. Constitution article one gives the House of Representatives and the Senate the power to expel, kick out its own members by a two-thirds vote,” Honig continued. “Now that is very, very rarely done, but you have to ask, if not now, when? I mean, what person at what company in the United States, public or private, would not get fired for doing something like that?”

“So Congress has that constitutional power. We’ll see whether there’s any will to exercise it,” Honig said.

“Yeah, a lot of that is on the Republican leadership, what they choose to do with Paul Gosar. So far, as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez notes, Kevin McCarthy has done nothing but stand behind Paul Gosar,” Berman noted.

An analyst like Honig floating expulsion for Gosar is a significant development, as it introduces the notion among journalists who will doubtless find themselves questioning Gosar’s congressional colleagues about the issue.

Watch above via CNN.

