‘Impulsive and Unjustified’: CNN Slams Twitter for Suspending Journalists – Including Its Own Donie O’Sullivan
CNN slammed Elon Musk’s Twitter for acting “impulsive” on Thursday evening after a number of journalists, including its own Donie O’Sullivan, were banned.
The bans occurred in rapid succession and Musk said they were necessary after he accused them of “doxxing” him. In a statement addressing O’Sullivan’s and others’ suspensions, CNN slammed the decision:
“The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising. Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses the platform,” the statement read. “We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response.”
The statement was released in the hours after O’Sullivan joined Drew Harwell of the Washington Post, Ryan Mac of the New York Times, and Matt Binder of Mashable in being booted from Twitter.
The Times defended Mac in a statement obtained by NBC News.
“We hope that all of the journalists’ accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action,”the paper’s communications,” director Charlie Stadtlander said.
Mashable had not commented publicly on Binder’s suspension, but Post executive editor Sally Buzbee called for Harwell to be reinstated immediately
“The suspension of Drew Harwell’s Twitter account directly undermines Elon Musk’s claim that he intends to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free speech,” the Post said in a statement. “Harwell was banished from Twitter without warning, process or explanation, following the publication of his accurate reporting about Musk. Our journalist should be reinstated immediately.”
Keith Olbermann was among those axed by the platform, as was the social media platform Mastodon. The bans came a day after Jack Sweeney, who has been tracking Musk’s private jet for years, was de-platformed.
Musk said on Twitter Thursday night the bans of the reporters were related to Sweeney’s actions tracking his plane.
Musk said late Thursday night, after the accounts were banned, that “doxxing” will now result in a “temporary” seven-day suspension.
